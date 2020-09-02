NJ City Latest To Launch Climate Suit Against Big Oil

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The waterfront city of Hoboken on Wednesday joined a growing list of local and state governments seeking to hold the fossil fuel industry accountable for infrastructure damages from climate change as it sued global oil giants and the American Petroleum Institute in New Jersey court. Hoboken, which sits across the Hudson River from lower Manhattan, is asserting nuisance, negligence and trespass claims against the Big Oil quintet of ExxonMobil Corp., BP PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Chevron Corp. and ConocoPhillips Co., as well as Phillips 66 Corp. The city is also accusing the companies and API of violating New Jersey consumer fraud...

