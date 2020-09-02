Philly Union Boss, Councilman Can't Dodge Bribery Charges

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday shot down efforts from a politically influential labor leader and a Philadelphia city councilman to dodge criminal charges over an alleged yearslong bribery scheme in advance of trial. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl rejected arguments that the salary Councilman Bobby Henon continued to receive from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers even after he left his job at the union and was elected to the Philadelphia City Council could not be considered a bribe. Instead, the judge pointed to allegations from federal prosecutors that Henon continued to receive payments from IBEW despite doing no actual...

