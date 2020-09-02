Tree Trimmer Pays Texas $20M Over Massive 2011 Wildfire

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The Texas attorney general on Wednesday announced a $20 million settlement has been reached between the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Asplundh Tree Expert LLC stemming from the most economically destructive wildfire in the state's history. The fire started Sept. 4, 2011, burned 96% of Bastrop State Park and destroyed nearly 1,700 homes. The agreement brings an end to the litigation that was pending in Bastrop County District Court. State Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a statement that the settlement "marks a monumental step in the continued restoration" of the park, which is designated as a National Historic Landmark and...

