SEC Settles Suit With Insurer Over Woodbridge Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission has settled a suit against Sexton Advisory Group Inc. and its owner over their alleged participation in Robert Shapiro's $1.23 billion Ponzi scheme Wednesday, resolving allegations that they sold unregistered securities and acted as unregistered brokers. The SEC announced that the settlement was reached the same day as the suit was filed, saying that without admitting or denying the allegations, Sexton Advisory agreed to a permanent injunction against violating the Securities and Exchange Act, and to pay $271,792 in disgorgement. This is offset by $251,827 Sexton Advisory has already paid in a separate case, the SEC said,...

