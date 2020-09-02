Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Sues Insurer Over Role In Woodbridge Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission sued Sexton Advisory Group Inc. and its owner over their alleged participation in Robert Shapiro's $1.23 billion Ponzi scheme Wednesday, claiming they sold unregistered securities and acted as unregistered brokers.

According to the complaint, filed in California federal court, Sexton Advisory, under the direction of Steven M. Sexton, made an agreement with Shapiro's Woodbridge Group of Companies LLC to act as external sales agent for Woodbridge's securities. Sexton Advisory was unaware of Woodbridge's true nature as a Ponzi scheme, according to the complaint.

The SEC told the court that as part of its agreement with Woodbridge, Sexton...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!