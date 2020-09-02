SEC Sues Insurer Over Role In Woodbridge Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission sued Sexton Advisory Group Inc. and its owner over their alleged participation in Robert Shapiro's $1.23 billion Ponzi scheme Wednesday, claiming they sold unregistered securities and acted as unregistered brokers. According to the complaint, filed in California federal court, Sexton Advisory, under the direction of Steven M. Sexton, made an agreement with Shapiro's Woodbridge Group of Companies LLC to act as external sales agent for Woodbridge's securities. Sexton Advisory was unaware of Woodbridge's true nature as a Ponzi scheme, according to the complaint. The SEC told the court that as part of its agreement with Woodbridge, Sexton...

