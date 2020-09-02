US Sanctions International Prosecutor Over War Crimes Probe

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 10:51 PM EDT) -- The International Criminal Court is condemning actions taken by the Trump administration on Wednesday to slap economic sanctions against ICC officials tasked with conducting a contentious probe into alleged U.S. war crimes in Afghanistan. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters during a press briefing that the U.S. has imposed sanctions against ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and a member of her office, Phakiso Mochochoko. Criticizing the ICC as a "thoroughly broken and corrupted institution," Pompeo noted that the U.S. never ratified the underlying treaty that established the court, the Rome Statute. "We will not tolerate its illegitimate attempts to subject...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS