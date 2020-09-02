Credit Union Servicer Shorted Workers On OT, Suit Says

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT) -- National credit union service organization PSCU Inc. has been slapped with a Fair Labor Standards Act lawsuit by a call center worker who says the company doesn't pay its customer service representatives for work they're forced to do ahead of their shifts. According to a proposed collective action filed in Arizona federal court on Tuesday, PSCU requires call center employees to be ready to take a call as soon as their shift starts. This sometimes causes them to rack up hours of overtime per week that they aren't compensated for, they claim. Booting up the computer and opening up the programs...

