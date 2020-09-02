FCC Floats Fine For ISP That Inflated Coverage Areas

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission proposed a $163,000 fine Wednesday against a broadband provider that it says inflated its subscriber base by millions of customers, demonstrating a "lengthy history of cavalier disregard" for FCC rules. If the penalty is finalized, BarrierFree will pay the FCC's maximum allowed amount for "missed and inaccurate FCC Forms 477 and inaccurate and incomplete responses to commission orders," the agency said. The FCC first probed concerns raised about BarrierFree last year. Based on findings an advocacy group presented to the agency, BarrierFree appeared to have included faulty information in disclosures about its service areas, which are typically...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS