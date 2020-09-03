Arthrex Wrongly Invoked In Rovi Case, Comcast Tells Justices

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- Comcast has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the Federal Circuit's decision ordering the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to rehear cases over a TiVo Corp. subsidiary's invalidated remote access device patents based on the Federal Circuit's Arthrex ruling. In an Aug. 28 petition docketed Wednesday, Comcast Cable Communications LLC urged the high court to take up its appeal of the Federal Circuit's decision in April to vacate and remand the board's invalidations of two of Rovi's patents, which cover an interactive program guide with remote access. Citing its Arthrex v. Smith & Nephew ruling, which held that the structure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS