SEC Targets Alleged Woodbridge Group Ponzi Scheme Broker

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A California man and his company on Wednesday agreed to give up nearly $50,000 to end U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that they coaxed 63 people to sink a collective $4.6 million into the $1.2 billion Woodbridge Group of Companies LLC Ponzi scheme. According to consent documents filed Wednesday in California federal court, Temecula, California, resident Steven M. Sexton, 56, and his insurance company Sexton Advisory Group Inc. agreed to disgorge $19,964.66 in connection with the SEC's allegations against them. The SEC claimed Sexton and Sexton Advisory Group earned $244,653.70 in compensation from Woodbridge — $180,712.50 in commissions from Woodbridge,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS