Wayne Farms Sues LinkedIn Over Imposter Account

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Wayne Farms LLC filed suit against LinkedIn in Illinois federal court on Wednesday accusing the social networking site of failing to take appropriate measures to stop an unknown "John Doe" from posing as an employee of the poultry giant and soliciting fraudulent product orders. Both LinkedIn and the John Doe are named as defendants in the lawsuit, which includes claims against the social media company for contributory fraud and vicarious liability, as well as claims against the "fake" employee, including for federal trademark infringement, dilution and unfair competition. An allegedly fake LinkedIn account posed as an employee of Wayne Farms and...

