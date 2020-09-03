Insurer Slams Rawlings' Coverage Claims In Bat False Ad Suit

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 1:40 PM EDT) -- Starr Indemnity and Liability Co. is pushing a California federal judge to throw out counterclaims by Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc. that the insurer wrongfully denied coverage for a false advertising suit over the weight of its baseball bats, saying the suit falls under an exclusion in the policy. In a bid for summary judgment filed Wednesday, Starr told the court that both of the policies it sold to Rawlings have an exclusion that bars coverage for allegations of unfair business practices, which the insurer said includes the claims for false advertising in the underlying suit. According to Starr's memorandum, the...

