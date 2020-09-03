Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ford Counters Music Co.'s $8M IP Suit With False Ad Claim

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday vehemently denied claims it infringed a slew of copyrights belonging to an online music library, firing back with false advertising counterclaims accusing Freeplay Music of operating a "bait-and-switch" scheme in which it tricks customers into believing its music is truly free when it is not.

Ford's counterattack followed Freeplay Music LLC's April request that a Michigan federal judge make Ford fork over at least $8.1 million, alleging the company willfully infringed copyrights it was "too cheap" to license for use in videos and advertisements.

But Ford on Wednesday slammed the suit as "based on the meritless...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!