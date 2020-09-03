Ford Counters Music Co.'s $8M IP Suit With False Ad Claim

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday vehemently denied claims it infringed a slew of copyrights belonging to an online music library, firing back with false advertising counterclaims accusing Freeplay Music of operating a "bait-and-switch" scheme in which it tricks customers into believing its music is truly free when it is not. Ford's counterattack followed Freeplay Music LLC's April request that a Michigan federal judge make Ford fork over at least $8.1 million, alleging the company willfully infringed copyrights it was "too cheap" to license for use in videos and advertisements. But Ford on Wednesday slammed the suit as "based on the meritless...

