Ex-Execs Say Pot Data Co. Swindled Them Out Of $1.2M

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT) -- The former CEO and chief technology officer of cannabis data platform CannaRegs have accused the company in a new lawsuit of misleading them into selling their shares for almost $1.2 million less than they were worth. In a suit filed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court, former CEO Lester Firstenberger and former technology chief Sathya Rajavelu allege that four months after they sold off their CannaRegs shares, the company was acquired by digital marketing firm Fyllo for $10 million — more than six-and-a-half times the valuation they had relied on to calculate the worth of their shares. The former executives allege that...

