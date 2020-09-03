NM Judge Rebuffs Pueblo's Claims To National Park Land

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge has denied the Pueblo of Jemez's bid to claim several land areas within the Valles Caldera National Preserve, saying the tribe couldn't press most of those claims after it was denied title to the full area last year. The federally recognized Pueblo of Jemez had asked U.S. District Judge James O. Browning to reconsider his August 2019 decision to toss the tribe's suit, asking him to weigh its right to four locations after the judge rejected its claim to the full 89,000 acres of the national park. Judge Browning said in an opinion Wednesday that federal...

