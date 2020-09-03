5th Circ. Rules Workers Must Prove OT Should Reflect Bonus

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Employees, not their employers, have the burden to prove whether their bonuses are discretionary or must be factored into their overtime pay, the Fifth Circuit held in an issue of first impression. Reversing a jury verdict in favor of oil well pump and fracking company 4JLJ LLC, doing business as J4 Oilfield Services, a three-judge panel said Wednesday that frack and pump hands clearly proved they weren't fairly compensated because performance bonuses weren't figured into their pay rate for overtime pay calculations. The panel said it doesn't take walking back a jury's verdict lightly but that in this case, the lower...

