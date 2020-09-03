9th Circ. Pauses VW, Counties' Anti-Tampering Dispute

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday granted Volkswagen's request to hold off on allowing two counties to restart litigation claiming the automaker's use of emissions-cheating devices violated anti-tampering laws, as Volkswagen prepares to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to consider the preemptive scope of the Clean Air Act. The same three-judge panel that ruled in favor of Salt Lake County, Utah, and the Environmental Protection Commission of Hillsborough County, Florida, in June granted Volkswagen Group of America Inc.'s motion to stay mandate on Thursday. The stay order gives Volkswagen 90 days to file a petition for writ of certiorari in the Supreme...

