EU Probes Ladbrokes' Virtual Betting Rights In Belgium

Law360, London (September 3, 2020, 5:35 PM BST) -- The European Commission has said it will launch an in-depth probe into U.K.-based betting giant Ladbrokes Coral Group over allegations it has near-exclusive access to the virtual betting market in Belgium. The commission, the European Union's executive arm, said Wednesday it is investigating whether Belgium's decision to grant Ladbrokes permission to conduct online betting in the country while denying the same rights to other gambling firms violates EU law. "The commission has concerns that the authorization granted to Ladbrokes may have resulted in the betting company enjoying a de facto exclusive right to operate virtual betting in Belgium since 2014," the...

