Nigeria Insists Award In $9B Energy Fight Was Set Aside

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 1:37 PM EDT) -- Nigeria has pushed back against an engineering firm seeking to enforce a $9 billion arbitral award against it in D.C. federal court, doubling down on its position that the award was set aside in Nigeria and therefore does not legally exist. Wednesday's reply comes after Process and Industrial Developments Ltd. — which won the award following a dispute over a nixed energy project — rejected Nigeria's domestic court defense as "flatly contradicted by reality." An English court found last year that the award would have to be overturned there, where the arbitration took place, P&ID said. But Nigeria insisted that the...

