Comcar Reaches Last-Minute Deal To Get OK On Ch. 11 Sale

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt trucking firm Comcar Industries Inc. reached a deal with creditors and other parties Thursday in Delaware that allows it to proceed consensually with a Chapter 11 sale of its last business line. During a virtual hearing that stopped and started several times to allow for continuing negotiations, Comcar announced the terms of a settlement among the debtor, its unsecured creditors and a former director that allowed the court to approve a $4.5 million sale of Comcar subsidiary CCC Transportation. The terms of the settlement will be documented in papers to be filed with the court by Friday afternoon and, according to debtor...

