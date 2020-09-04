Buchanan Ingersoll Taps Litigator To Chair 4 Fla. Offices

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC has named Raquel "Rocky" Rodriguez to serve as new chair of the law firm's four Florida offices, saying the politically connected business litigator who joined the firm less than a year ago will help it expand in the Sunshine State. Rodriguez is well known within the state's legal and political circles, having served as general counsel to former Gov. Jeb Bush from 2002 to 2007, during which she advised the governor on more than 200 judicial appointments in Florida, according to Buchanan Ingersoll. Since joining Buchanan Ingersoll's Miami office in the litigation section as a shareholder...

