Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jury Clears Contractor In $650K Food Contamination Trial

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal jury cleared a construction contractor on Wednesday in a suit from commercial bakery Aryzta LLC, the maker of Otis Spunkmeyer desserts, over an alleged $650,000 worth of food-line contamination after its construction of catwalks over food lines allegedly caused shards of metal to fall.

The jury in Scranton said Gottstein Corp was not negligent and didn't breach its contract with Aryzta to install catwalk kick plates in the company's Hazelton, Pennsylvania, commercial bakery. 

Aryzta, also the maker of La Brea Bakery breads, had told the court before trial that it suffered $648,000 in damages and losses due to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!