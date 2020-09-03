Jury Clears Contractor In $650K Food Contamination Trial

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal jury cleared a construction contractor on Wednesday in a suit from commercial bakery Aryzta LLC, the maker of Otis Spunkmeyer desserts, over an alleged $650,000 worth of food-line contamination after its construction of catwalks over food lines allegedly caused shards of metal to fall. The jury in Scranton said Gottstein Corp was not negligent and didn't breach its contract with Aryzta to install catwalk kick plates in the company's Hazelton, Pennsylvania, commercial bakery. Aryzta, also the maker of La Brea Bakery breads, had told the court before trial that it suffered $648,000 in damages and losses due to...

