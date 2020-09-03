Ch. 11 Trustee Slams Anti-Terrorism Group Atty's Money Grab

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey bankruptcy court trustee on Thursday shot back at an attorney's bid to grab nearly $98,000 from the Chapter 11 estate of an anti-terrorism nonprofit, arguing that the lawyer's representation of the nonprofit's affiliate didn't substantially benefit the nonprofit itself. In a brief, U.S. Trustee Andrew R. Vara urged a federal judge to affirm the denial of William S. Katchen's application for a substantial contribution award from the American Center for Civil Justice Inc. Katchen represents Religious Liberty & Tolerance Inc., an ACCJ affiliate and creditor with a $14.8 million claim in ACCJ's bankruptcy estate. Vara said Katchen, who...

