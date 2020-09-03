PE Firm Says Liu Decision May Reduce $20.8M SEC Sanction

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A private equity firm that was ordered to pay $20.8 million in April for its alleged role in an investment fund theft scheme uncovered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has asked a New York district court to delay its ruling on an SEC request to seize part of the assets, citing a recent landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision as a potential game changer. Before deciding the July asset turnover motion from the SEC, the court should wait for Camelot Acquisitions Secondary Opportunities Management LLC and its parent company to file a response to the SEC's turnover motion, which will take...

