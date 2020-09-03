Goya Must Face Wage Deductions Suit From Sales Reps

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Thursday declined to toss a proposed class action against Goya Foods Inc. from three sales representatives over alleged violations of a Pennsylvania wage law, saying the workers backed up their claims that the company misclassified them as independent contractors and made unlawful deductions from their commissions. U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler rejected a bid from the Latin American food products company and subsidiary A.N.E. Services Inc. to dismiss an amended complaint from plaintiffs Jose Ortiz, Saul Hernandez and Pedro Urena, who are seeking to recover unpaid wages under the Pennsylvania Wage Payment and Collection...

