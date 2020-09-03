11th Circ. Says No Immunity For Ala. Cop in Fatal Shooting

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday denied qualified immunity for an Alabama police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man who was resisting arrest, saying there is a factual dispute as to whether the officer violated the man's constitutional rights. In a published opinion, a three-judge Eleventh Circuit panel reversed the dismissal of a suit accusing the officer, Adrianne Woodruff, and the city of Dothan, Alabama, of violating the civil rights of Robert Earl Lawrence, a man who had found a stray dog and was trying to deliver it to an animal shelter in 2014 but refused to show identification, which led...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS