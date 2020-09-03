Navy Engineer, 3 Others Arrested For U.S. Weapons Data Theft

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested a U.S. Navy employee and three alleged conspirators on charges of stealing government-owned technical drawings and manuals of U.S. military weapons systems to sell to a California aerospace company. The U.S. Department of Justice announced that Mark Fitting, a civilian engineer for the Navy, Melony Erice and two Newport Aeronautical Sales Corp. employees face charges in a California federal court of stealing proprietary government data. The authorities' investigation into Fitting — a New Jersey man who worked in a Navy facility in Pennsylvania — began over claims that Fitting was tampering with the quality assurance processes...

