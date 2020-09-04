GAO Says DOD Not Coordinating R&D Programs With Industry

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office said that the U.S. Department of Defense does not properly consider contractors' research and development projects when developing its own programs, meaning it may be misdirecting its research efforts and wasting money. Although the DOD reimburses its contractors roughly between $4 billion and $5 billion each year for at least partial costs of independent R&D projects chosen by those companies that may have military uses, it does not track how those projects fit with its own technology development priorities, the GAO said in a report Thursday. "As a result, DOD risks making decisions about its multi-billion dollar...

