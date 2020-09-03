Tribal Land Heirs Sue DOI In Lease Fight With Dad's Widow

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Five children of a deceased member of the Three Affiliated Tribes of North Dakota say the U.S. Department of the Interior violated federal law and its trust responsibility when it upheld invalid leases for oil extraction and farming held by their late father's second wife. John Fredericks Jr.'s children are heirs to 3,477 acres that he farmed on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation until his death in 2006, according to the complaint filed on Wednesday in D.C. federal court. As heirs, the plaintiffs claim they have rights to lease the land in the western part of the state for farming and...

