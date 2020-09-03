Ga. Concrete Supplier Indicted In Federal Price-Fixing Probe

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A federal grand jury has issued an indictment against a Georgia company and four individuals for an alleged years-long conspiracy to fix prices, rig bids and allocate markets for ready-mix concrete, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday. Prosecutors say Evans Concrete LLC and four men plotted from as early as 2010 until around July 2016 to orchestrate the conspiracy in the greater Savannah area, affecting sales of concrete used in residential, commercial and public projects. "The charges continue the division's efforts to prosecute those who cheat the American consumer by driving up prices of the building blocks of commercial enterprise...

