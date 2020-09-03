Insurer Wins 'Incompetent' Atty Fight To Recoup $5.5M

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Thursday axed a claims handler's suit seeking additional coverage of its legal bills from an insurer that it says hired a bad lawyer to fend off underlying litigation involving a car crash, ruling instead in favor of the insurer's counterclaim to recoup over $5.5 million in defense and arbitration costs it paid. U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino said that American Claims Management Inc.'s coverage claims are barred by Allied World Surplus Lines Insurance Co.'s policy exclusions, and since some of the claim handler's legal bills should not have been covered, the insurer is entitled to recoup its over $5.5 million payment from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS