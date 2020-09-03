Boehringer Blocked From Making False GSK Inhaler Claims

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday issued a preliminary injunction blocking Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals from conveying in training materials for its sales representatives false or misleading information about rival GlaxoSmithKline LLC's inhalers for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe partially granted GSK's motion for a preliminary injunction in its suit claiming Boehringer Ingelheim has made false statements about dry powder versus aerosol inhalers, finding that GSK has shown a likelihood of success on the merits of its claim that Boehringer Ingelheim made such misleading statements in internal training documents for its sales representatives. GSK said Boehringer Ingelheim's...

