Amazon Alexa Devices Didn't Infringe Patents, Jury Finds

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury has found Amazon didn't infringe patents held by Innovation Sciences Inc. with its Alexa-powered smart home devices, and further concluded these patents covering a so-called diaper management device described routine technology. Jurors found Wednesday that Innovation Sciences Inc. failed to prove Amazon infringed any of the claims asserted in its patents, which according to court documents cover inventions that solved "technical problems related to the use of an apparatus for information processing." They also concluded Innovation's patents were invalid. At trial, Amazon said Innovation Sciences was basing its claims on its 2006 patent application for a device that would alert parents...

