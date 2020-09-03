Commerce Sets More Tariffs Against Chinese Chemical Cos.

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Chinese chemical companies are dumping corrosion inhibitors at rates as high as 260.92%, the U.S. Department of Commerce said Thursday, months after it readied countervailing duties against the same manufacturers. According to Commerce's preliminary findings, Chinese makers of liquid and solid forms of tolytriazole and benzotriazole — chemicals used to keep metals from deteriorating — dumped their products at rates ranging from 122.11% to 260.92%. The high rate was set against the entirety of China and was based on an adverse inference, Commerce said. In contrast, the dumping rates Commerce assigned to the individual Chinese companies didn't rise above 130%....

