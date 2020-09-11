1st Circ. Debates If RI Climate Suit Belongs In Federal Court

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT) -- First Circuit judges Friday questioned the contention that Rhode Island's suit seeking climate change-related infrastructure damages from fossil fuel companies belongs in federal court because the companies were at times working at the federal government's behest. The Fourth, Ninth and Tenth Circuits have previously shot down the argument that holding federal offshore drilling leases justifies removing state law climate suits brought by state and local governments to federal court on "federal officer removal" grounds. During oral arguments Friday, a First Circuit panel appeared just as skeptical of that argument as Chevron Corp., ExxonMobil Corp. and a slew of other energy companies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS