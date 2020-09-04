Ala. Firm Must Face Atty's IP Suit Over FCA Book In Ohio

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal court declined to throw out a suit accusing Alabama law firm Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles PC and one of its principals of putting out a book that lifted material from an Ohio lawyer's treatise, saying that the suit can proceed in the Buckeye State. U.S. District Judge Matthew W. McFarland said on Thursday that Beasley Allen and C. Lance Gould have sold about 100 copies of the book — which is about the False Claims Act — to Ohioans, included Ohio-specific information on the firm's website, and litigated cases in Ohio, which means the Cincinnati...

