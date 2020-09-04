Conagra Unit, Others To Pay $1.6M In Landfill Cleanup Fight

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 2:52 PM EDT) -- Three companies tasked with handling hazardous waste cleanup at an Ohio landfill have reached a $1.6 million deal with those they sought to hold financially liable for testing and remediation activities at the site, including a Conagra unit, Bridgestone and Sherwin-Williams. Hobart Corp., Kelsey-Hayes Co. and NCR Corp. have entered into multiple administrative settlement agreements with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to perform remedial investigations of the Superfund site. On Thursday, they said they've reached a deal to recoup some of the costs they have incurred from The Dayton Power and Light Co., Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations LLC, Conagra Grocery Products...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS