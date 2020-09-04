Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NFL Player's Ex-Agent Must Arbitrate Fight Over Unpaid Loans

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A former agent for NFL player Derrius Guice will have to arbitrate his claims that the onetime Washington running back refused to pay back loans and cough up a cut of the lucrative sponsorship deals the agent negotiated on his behalf, a California federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Ronald S.W. Lew said Fadde Mikhail's claims fall within the scope of the arbitration provisions of the agreement he signed with Guice, even though Mikhail is no longer an agent.

"Because plaintiff's claims arise from various agreements entered into while he was a certified contract advisor, the fact that he no longer...

