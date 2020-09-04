Google Loses PTAB Challenge Of Siri Tech Patent

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has upheld all 10 claims in an IPA Technologies Inc. patent on software architecture for digital voice assistant technology that was challenged by Google LLC, finding that the technology giant's arguments of inventorship for its asserted prior art reference fell flat. In a final decision issued Wednesday, the PTAB said Google failed to show that a 1998 article, known as "Martin," was prior art because it didn't offer enough evidence that portions of the publication were based on one of the author's previous works. While Google argued that computer scientist Douglas B. Moran, who was...

