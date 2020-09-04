Uber Fights To Move Instacart Copyright Suit To California

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Uber-owned grocery delivery company Cornershop has asked a Texas federal judge to either dismiss a copyright suit brought against it by competitor Instacart or transfer it to California, where both companies are headquartered in San Francisco. Cornershop Technologies Inc. told the court that Instacart "struggles" unsuccessfully to tie the lawsuit to Texas in an attempt to avoid the law of the Ninth Circuit, which "does not support Instacart's claims." Instacart in July accused its grocery delivery competitor of scraping its platform and stealing thousands of copyrighted product images, descriptions, pricing data and more in a "brazen" scheme. Cornershop said it received a...

