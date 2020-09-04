3 Firms Guide Dual $400M Blank Check IPOs

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Two blank check companies aimed at digital media and life sciences began trading on the stock market on Friday after pricing their initial public offerings that total $400 million in a pair of deals guided by three law firms. Represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Tailwind Acquisition Corp. priced its $300 million IPO on Thursday, while White & Case LLP-led HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. also launched its $100 million offering that day. White & Case also represented the underwriter on Tailwind's float, Jefferies LLC, and Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP guided HighCape underwriter Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. Blank-check companies, also known as...

