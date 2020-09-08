Biz Groups Urge Calif. High Court To Hear SF Tax Ballot Case

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- California anti-tax and business groups urged the state Supreme Court on Tuesday to take a case in which lower courts have found only a simple majority of voters was necessary to pass a 2018 San Francisco corporate tax ballot measure. In a reply brief to the state's highest court, the California Business Roundtable, the California Business Properties Association and the right-leaning Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association said the issue is an important question of law. If not reversed, they said, it threatens to undermine "core legal reforms" of the landmark 1978 statewide ballot measure Proposition 13, which requires a supermajority vote for...

