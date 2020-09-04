Fla. Court Backs Assignment Of Benefits On Homesteads

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- For the second time in less than a month, Florida's Fifth District Court of Appeal has ruled that the Florida Constitution does not prohibit an owner of a homestead property from assigning post-loss insurance benefits to a third-party contractor. In Friday's opinion, the panel reversed a summary judgment for Anchor Property and Casualty Insurance Co. in a suit brought by Landmark Construction Inc. of Central Florida, which sued for coverage of repair work as the assignee of a couple whose home suffered hurricane damage. The majority in the unsigned 2-1 decision cited the Aug. 21 findings of a completely different three-judge...

