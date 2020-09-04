Ex-PPG Workers Want Class Treatment In Life Insurance Suit

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A group of former PPG employees have asked a West Virginia federal judge to let them move forward as a class in their ERISA suit claiming the paint manufacturer transferred the responsibility for their life insurance benefits to another company knowing the benefits would get cut. In their motion Thursday, the workers told the court that the class and subclass they proposed in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against PPG Industries Inc., its benefits plan and plan administrator were worthy of class certification. The workers alleged in their suit that PPG led plan participants to believe that Axiall Corp....

