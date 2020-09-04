US Blacklists Maduro Allies For Allegedly Rigging Elections

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Friday blacklisted four affiliates of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, alleging that the individuals are attempting to undermine the upcoming parliamentary elections by unfairly seizing control of government positions. The departments of State and Treasury said Maduro's associates are destroying democracy in Venezuela by eliminating opposition parties in the December elections and robbing the country's people of their freedom and independence. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement that the sanctioned individuals are trying to gain command of the National Assembly of Venezuela through a corrupt election. "The United States stands with the people of Venezuela, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS