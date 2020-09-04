Calif. Cable Firm Failed To Stop Sexual Harassment, Suit Says

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Three women who worked for San Diego-based CableConn Industries Inc. have sued the electrical equipment maker,` alleging supervisors repeatedly sexually harassed and assaulted them while company leadership turned a blind eye. Two former CableConn employees and one current employee fired off a lengthy lawsuit in California state court earlier this week, claiming company supervisors Sophann Hem and Michael Cruz subjected the women to persistent, unwanted sexual advances — including groping them and, in one case, committing a sexual assault — but upper management refused to step in. One of the accusers, Mhychelle Pieper, said Hem sexually assaulted her after a work...

