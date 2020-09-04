EPIC Says High Court Should Embrace Broad CFAA Reading

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit's broad reading of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act to criminalize exceeding "authorized access" to networks is a vital way to protect government-stored data, the Electronic Information Privacy Center argued in a U.S. Supreme Court amicus brief. The Washington D.C.-based nonprofit sided with the federal government in urging the high court to interpret the CFAA to cover ex-Georgia police officer Nathan Van Buren's search of a restricted database for inappropriate purposes. Threatening insiders with liability for abusing access to systems is an "extra check against abuse by the people entrusted to access sensitive data and systems," EPIC argued in its Thursday brief. ...

