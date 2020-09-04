Judge OKs Extradition Of Pair Charged In Ghosn Escape

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 1:33 PM EDT) -- A former Army Green Beret and his son who are accused of smuggling disgraced former Nissan Motors CEO Carlos Ghosn out of Japan can be extradited to the country to face charges, a Massachusetts federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald L. Cabell certified the extraditions of Peter M. Taylor, 27, and Michael L. Taylor, 59, finding there is probable cause that the pair committed a crime under Article 103 of Japanese law, which covers harboring or enabling the escape of a criminal. The judge cited a Japanese court's decision to twice issue warrants for the Taylors' arrest under Article 103...

