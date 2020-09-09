Reed Smith To Disclose SEC Comms In Hedge Fund Suit

Law360, London (September 9, 2020, 1:06 PM BST) -- Reed Smith has agreed to hand over correspondence with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a lawsuit brought by three insolvent hedge funds accusing the firm of wrongly forwarding their share of a $15.7 million settlement to the U.S. authority to satisfy a court order in a separate case. Judge John Linwood said in a court order dated Sept. 3 that Reed Smith LLP has agreed to hand over its correspondence with the SEC about an asset freeze order. The U.K. branch of the global law firm will also disclose its correspondence with Reed Smith U.S. and the U.S. courts,...

