7th Circ. Told Insurer Has No Duty To Cover $3.3M TCPA Deal

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Federal Insurance Co. told the Seventh Circuit Thursday that a policy exclusion barring coverage for damages arising from Telephone Consumer Protection Act violations means it's not on the hook for Mesa Laboratories' $3.3 million class action settlement over unsolicited fax advertisements. Urging the appellate court to affirm the lower court's favorable finding for the insurer, the Chubb subsidiary said in its brief that the "information laws exclusion" in its policy with Mesa, a lab that sterilizes medical devices, is dispositive of the entire matter because the underlying lawsuit — dubbed the "Orrington action" — alleges that all losses and costs arise...

